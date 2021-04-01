Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Fitzpatrick will come to Washington as the No. 1 quarterback, though Rivera also said he expects competition at the position, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

We can probably write the second part off as coach-speak if Washington enters training camp with Kyle Allen (ankle) and Taylor Heinicke (shoulder) as the only other options at quarterback. The upcoming NFL Draft is where there's some potential for things to get complicated, as Washington can still make a good argument for selecting a young QB within the first few rounds. A rookie wouldn't necessarily push Fitzpatrick aside, but there would at least be some added pressure if the veteran were to struggle early in the season. It shouldn't be for lack of weapons if that happens, as Washington has signed WRs Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries since adding Fitzpatrick in mid-March.