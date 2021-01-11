Kerrigan transitioned to a reserve role in 2020, tallying 17 tackles (nine solo) and 5.5 sacks in 16 games.
After missing four games in 2019, the veteran pass rusher bounced back to play all 16 for a ninth time in 10 NFL seasons. He's up to 95.5 career sacks -- most in franchise history -- but Kerrigan likely will need to leave Washington if he's set on another big payday. With Montez Sweat and Chase Young both coming off productive seasons, Washington isn't likely to break the bank to re-sign a 32-year-old edge rusher, even if he's a favorite among both teammates and fans. Kerrigan can become an unrestricted free agent in March, and it's possible there are other teams that still view him as a starting-caliber edge rusher.
