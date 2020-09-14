Kerrigan recorded two sacks and two QB hits in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

The Football Team had a field day against the Eagles' injury-riddled offensive line, and although Kerrigan lost the starting role to No. 2 pick Chase Young, he still made an impact by leading the team in sacks. Kerrigan finished with just 22 defensive snaps but a team high in sacks, compared to Young's 53 snaps and 1.5 sacks. The Football Team has the talent to rotate its defensive ends, but even with Kerrigan's outstanding performance, he's tough to depend on in IDP settings due to the low usage.