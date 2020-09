Kerrigan is not participating in Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Kerrigan appears to have picked up a toe injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, in which he played only 30 percent of defensive snaps. With Chase Young having emerged as a starter, Kerrigan will be difficult to trust in IDP formats even if he's able to make a full recovery in time to face the Browns in Week 3.