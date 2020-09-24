Kerrigan (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Kerrigan didn't practice Wednesday while nursing a toe injury, but he now appears to have put the issue behind him. The veteran defensive end will reprise his usual rotational role in Cleveland on Sunday.
More News
-
Football Team's Ryan Kerrigan: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Ryan Kerrigan: Makes most of limited usage•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Joined by No. 2 pick at DE•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Wants to stay in Washington•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Shifts to IR•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Set to miss Week 15•