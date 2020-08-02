site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Ryan Lewis: Lands in nation's capital
Washington claimed Lewis (hamstring) off waivers Thursday.
Cut by the Dolphins one day earlier, Lewis will compete for a depth role at cornerback in Washington. He's put the hamstring injury behind him that forced him to injured reserve back in December.
