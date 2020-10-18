site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Saahdiq Charles: Dealing with injury
Charles (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear how Charles suffered the injury, but, he was forced to leave the game during the first drive. With Charles sidelined, look for Wes Martin to take over as the team's starting left guard.
