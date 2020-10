Charles suffered a dislocated kneecap in Sunday's loss to the Giants and is expected to miss the Week 7 matchup against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder exited Sunday's game after playing his second career snap. The team hopes he'll be available following the Week 8 bye, but that will depend on how well he progresses. The 21-year-old will be replaced by Wes Martin at left guard for the time being.