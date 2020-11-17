Charles underwent season-ending knee surgery Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Charles had already been placed on IR, and the team originally believed there was a chance he could return this year after dislocating his knee on his first NFL snap in Week 7. However, the LSU product will be shut down for the season, and he's expected to be ready for the offseason program.
