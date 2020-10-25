Washington placed Charles (kneecap) on injured reserve Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Charles suffered a dislocated kneecap on his first career NFL snap last week, and he'll be shut down three weeks as a result. Wes Martin is expected to take over at left guard for the time being. Charles is eligible to return Week 10 against the Lions.
