Charles (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
This news comes as no surprise after Charles dislocated his kneecap last week. Wes Martin will take over at left guard, while Charles will have some extra time to heal up with Washington on bye in Week 8.
