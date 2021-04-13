Reyes signed with Washington on Tuesday.
Reyes, a Chilean-born basketball player, is part of the International Pathway Program. The 25-year-old played hoops at Tulane back in 2018, though he didn't make much of an impact on the court. After a few years out of college, Reyes decided to use try his luck on the field. His 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame makes him a strong candidate to be the latest player to try to convert from basketball to tight end, and his 4.65-second 40-yard dash is intriguing as well. Nevertheless, he'll need an excellent offseason program and training camp to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.