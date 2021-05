The Washington Football Team selected Cosmi in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 51st overall.

The Texas product is a standout athlete first and foremost, checking in at 6-foot-6 and 314 pounds with a 40-time, jumps, and agility scores that are above the 90th percentile for offensive tackles. There are some critiques on his technique, but the talent is there when it comes to Cosmi. He adds depth to an offensive line that needs help at tackle.