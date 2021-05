The Washington Football Team selected Toney in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 246th overall.

An athletic edge rusher out of Penn State, Toney is a worthwhile gamble for the football team at this stage of the draft. He checks in with 4.52 speed at 242 pounds and had ridiculous jumps at his pro day as well with a 39-inch vertical and a 128-inch broad jump. Toney led the Nittany Lions in sacks in 2020 and projects to be a situational pass rusher in Washington's fierce front seven.