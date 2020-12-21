Hamilton (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
The 25-year-old made a spot start in place of Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) Sunday against the Seahawks, but he's now sidelined by the elbow injury. Hamilton will be sidelined for the final two games of the regular season plus the opening round of the playoffs, should Washington advance.
More News
-
Football Team's Shaun Dion Hamilton: Sustains elbow injury•
-
Football Team's Shaun Dion Hamilton: Set for increased role•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Career high in tackles•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Notches first sack of season in win•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: On track for season opener•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Unable to suit up•