Hamilton won't return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to an elbow injury, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old stepped into the starting role Sunday in place of Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) but suffered an injury of his own. Hamilton had four total tackles before exiting the contest.
