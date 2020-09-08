site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Simeon Thomas: Shifts to IR
Washington placed Thomas (abdomen) on injured reserve Saturday.
Thomas appeared in 12 contests with Washington last season. He contributed as a depth cornerback and on special teams.
