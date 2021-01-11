Montez finished his rookie season without appearing in a game.
The undrafted rookie out of Colorado spent most of the year on Washington's practice squad, eventually bumping up to the active roster for Weeks 15-17 and the wild-card round of the playoffs. Montez never actually took a snap, and he'll likely need to compete for a reserve QB role in the offseason.
