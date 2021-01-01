site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Steven Montez: Promoted to active roster
Montez was promoted to Washington's active roster Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Montez's promotion to the active roster comes on the heels of Dwayne Haskins' release, as starter Alex Smith (calf) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
