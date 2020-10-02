Sims (toe) wasn't seen at practice Friday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

The 23-year-old has yet to practice this week and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Friday's injury report should shed more light on Sims' availability, but he appears to be trending in the wrong direction heading into the weekend. Top-wideout Terry McLaurin (thigh) is also limited, which could open up opportunities for Dontrelle Inman and Isaiah Wright.

More News