Sims (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Sims played through the injury in Sunday's 34-20 loss to Cleveland and handled his usual work in the return game, but his snap share on offense plummeted to 35 percent, way down from 83 and 91 percent over the first two weeks. It is possible he rebounds to a larger role again Sunday against Baltimore, especially if fellow wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (wrist) isn't available. Inman also missed practice Wednesday.
