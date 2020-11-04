Sims (toe) is slated to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Sims, who hasn't played since Week 3, remains on IR, but now that he's back at practice the team has 21 days to activate the wide receiver or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season. Prior to suffering his injury, the 23-year-old recorded six catches (on eight targets) for 103 yards in three games.
More News
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Poised for some work Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Still no practice reps•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Won't play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Absent again Friday•