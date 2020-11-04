Sims (toe) is slated to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Sims, who hasn't played since Week 3, remains on IR, but now that he's back at practice the team has 21 days to activate the wide receiver or leave him on IR for the remainder of the season. Prior to suffering his injury, the 23-year-old recorded six catches (on eight targets) for 103 yards in three games.

