Sims caught his lone target for a four-yard gain in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.
After missing four straight games with a toe injury, Sims returned for Week 9 but played only 30 percent of the snaps on offense. He also had one punt return for 12 yards, while Danny Johnson handled the kick returns. It's possible Sims gets more work Week 10 at Detroit, but we haven't seen him in a significant role since mid-September.
