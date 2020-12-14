Sims caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

Cam Sims and Terry McLaurin both played more than 90 percent of snaps, while Steven Sims got 37 percent and Isaiah Wright took 27 percent . None of the bunch had more than two catches or 24 yards, as Alex Smith (calf) and Dwayne Haskins both struggled to get anything going. Washington won the game behind two defensive touchdowns, a formula that probably won't work Week 15 against Seattle. We should see more of a contribution from the Washington passing offense in that contest, but Sims isn't likely to be a central figure.