Sims could get a look in the "Z" receiver spot under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner, Mark Bullock of The Athletic reports.

Listed at 5-10, 176 pounds, Sims operated as a slot specialist last year, coming on strong at the end of his rookie campaign with 230 yards and four TDs over the final four weeks. He's undersized even by slot standards, but he did flash some speed on a 65-yard TD run and a 91-yard kick return. With Kelvin Harmon (knee) out for the season and Washington otherwise lacking in wideout options across from Terry McLaurin, there may be an opportunity for Sims to capture the Z role Curtis Samuel handled in Turner's Carolina offense last year. Samuel finished 34th in the NFL in targets (104) and T-11th in air yards (1,520), but he was limited to 6.0 YPT, the sixth-worst mark among qualified wide receivers. Sims was actually third to last at 5.5 YPT, with a 7.1 average depth of target (aDOT) and 60.7 percent catch rate. Samuel had a 14.3 aDOT and 50.9 percent catch rate for Carolina. Even if the perimeter role doesn't pan out, Sims should have the edge over Trey Quinn for slot snaps.