Sims (toe) isn't practicing Wednesday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Sims played 91 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals, catching three of five targets for 53 yards and losing a fumble on a punt return. His usage suggests the toe injury isn't serious, or else he suffered it at the very end of the game. A return to practice Thursday would put Sims on track to suit up Sunday in Cleveland.
