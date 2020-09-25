Sims (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Sims upgraded his practice participation throughout the week, going from absent (Wednesday) to limited (Thursday) to full (Friday). He should be out there Sunday as Washington's No. 2 receiver, but fantasy managers will want to make sure when the team releases its inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Sims has played 87 percent of offensive snaps this season while also returning punts and kickoffs.
