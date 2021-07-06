Sims appears to be on the roster bubble this summer, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Sims made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and even scored four TDs over the final four weeks of the season, but he then managed just one score (and 265 receiving yards) in 12 games last year. His ability to contribute in the return game should help his cause, but it won't necessarily be enough to guarantee a roster spot after Washington added wideouts Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown (a third-round pick) this offseason. Sims likely will line up with the second-team offense at the start of training camp, while competition for kick/punt returns includes WRs DeAndre Carter and Isaiah Wright and CB Danny Johnson.