Sims (toe) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Washington's top three wide receivers -- Sims, Terry McLaurin (thigh) and Dontrelle Inman (foot) -- all sat out Wednesday as the team prepares for a change at quarterback from Dwayne Haskins to Kyle Allen. Sims hasn't played since Week 3, so his practice status Thursday and Friday likely will be key to his potential to play Sunday against the Rams.
