Sims caught each of his three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-9 win over Cincinnati.

The touchdown was Sims' first of the season, but he played only 32 percent of offensive snaps, his third straight week below 50 percent since he returned from injured reserve. With Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims working as the starters in recent weeks, the remaining WR snaps have been split between Steven Sims, J.D. McKissic and Isaiah Wright. Things could become even more crowded if Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) makes it back for Thursday's game against Dallas.