Sims corralled five of six targets for 46 receiving yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to Detroit.

Sims fumbled on Washington's penultimate drive of the first half, but teammate Cam Sims was able to fall on the loose ball. Ultimately Terry McLaurin would give away possession three plays later, as Jamie Collins recorded a key strip-recovery that led to a Detroit field goal just before the halftime break. Week 10 marked Sims' second appearance back from a toe injury that cost him four games, with his impact being much greater Sunday compared to his one-catch, four-yard output Week 9 against the Giants. Next, Sims will face a Bengals defense that is tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing wideouts on the season (13).