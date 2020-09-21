Sims caught three of five targets for 53 yards in a 30-15 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
The usage was a bit more promising than the stat line suggests, as both incompletions were on downfield throws and Sims also had two would-be targets wiped out by defensive penalties. On a less promising note, he lost a fumble on a punt return, setting up the Cardinals for a 14-point lead early in the game. Sims played 91 percent of snaps on offense, in addition to handling both punt and kick returns. He appears locked in as Washington's No. 2 receiver ahead of a Week 3 trip to Cleveland.
