Sims (toe) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Washington held Sims out of Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, so his elevation to some work Thursday is a step in the right direction as the team prepares for Sunday's game at Cleveland. So far this season, he's a close second in offensive snap share (86.8 percent) behind No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin (93.4). That said, Sims has accounted for just six catches (on seven targets) for 103 yards and no touchdowns through two games.
