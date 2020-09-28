Sims didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 34-20 loss to Cleveland, playing only 35 percent of snaps on offense and returning three kicks for 23 yards.

Sims was listed as questionable with a toe injury, and while he was deemed healthy enough for his usual role in the return game, Isaiah Wright stepped up to take a bunch of his playing on offense, catching four of six targets for 24 yards while handling 45 percent snap share. Washington also got a nice game from No. 3 receiver Dontrelle Inman, who scored a pair of touchdowns while playing 69 percent of snaps but suffered a wrist injury in the fourth quarter. It's possible this was all related to Sims' toe injury, but if not, it looks like the team has a crowded receiver rotation behind locked-in No. 1 Terry McLaurin. Next up is a highly difficult matchup with the Ravens in Week 4, though Baltimore will be playing on short rest after Monday Night Football in Week 3.