Sims (toe) is active Week 3 against the Browns.
Sims steadily upgraded his practice status throughout the week, so it's not too surprising to see him out on the field for the road matchup against Cleveland. He'll likely resume his regular role as the No. 2 wideout, as well as serve as the primary kick return option. It's a small sample size of just two games, but Sims will be going up against a Browns defense that has given up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.
More News
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Deemed questionable for Week 3•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Gets five targets, fumbles punt•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Plays 83 percent of snaps•
-
Football Team's Steven Sims: Starting at WR, KR, PR•