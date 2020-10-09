Sims (toe) was placed on injured reserve by Washington on Friday.
The 23-year-old has been unable to practice since attempting to play through the toe injury Week 3, and he won't be retaking the field over the next few weeks. It's unclear how long Sims is expected to be sidelined, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the active roster until after the bye week for the Nov. 8 matchup with the Giants. Dontrelle Inman (foot) should continue to work as Washington's No. 2 wideout with Isaiah Wright the next man up.
