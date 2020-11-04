Sims (toe) appeared to be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Sims currently resides on injured reserve, which means the team won't list him on its daily practice reports. It at least sounds like Sims has a shot to return for Sunday's game against the Giants, though it isn't clear what his role would look like after a four-game absence. Dontrelle Inman and Isaiah Wright (shoulder) got most of the WR snaps and targets behind Terry McLaurin over the past month, so there is a clear opening for Sims to grab a top-three role.
