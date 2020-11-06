Sims (toe) appears likely to return for Sunday's game against the Giants, as he's been a full practice participant throughout the week, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Coach Ron Rivera hasn't commented on the situation, but all other signs point to a return this weekend. Sims was a starter back in Weeks 1 and 2, but he came off the bench for Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve in early October. He could be reinstated to a starting job now that he's healthy, considering Dontrelle Inman (doubtful - hamstring) and Isaiah Wright haven't exactly set the world on fire.