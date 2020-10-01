Sims (toe) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
With back-to-back absences at practice to begin Week 4, Sims looks to be trending in the wrong direction as Sunday's game against the Ravens nears. He'll likely need to turn in at least a limited showing in Friday's practice to take a questionable designation into the weekend. Sims' production has been relatively muted through Washington's first three games, with the wideout hauling in six of seven targets for 103 yards.
