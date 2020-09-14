Sims caught each of his three targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles, playing 83 percent of snaps on offense.

Sims also took five punt returns for 17 yards and lined up as the deep man for kickoffs (all of which were touchbacks). His target total may have been disappointing, but the playing time and efficiency suggests he's the clear No. 2 receiver behind Terry McLaurin. Meanwhile, Dontrelle Inman caught two of five targets for 21 yards, handling 51 percent snap share.