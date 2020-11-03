Sims (toe) may do some "running around" Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear if Sims will take part in practice, or merely work out on the side, but he is eligible to be activated from IR this week, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. If Sims does practice, Washington will open a 21-day window in which to bring him back to the active roster. He hasn't played since Week 3 due to a toe injury, but when he returns he'll be on the receiving end of passes from Kyle Allen and note Dwayne Haskins.
