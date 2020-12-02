Sims reeled in his lone target for an eight-yard gain during Thursday's 41-16 win against the Cowboys. He added 15 yards on a pair of punt-return attempts.

Sims secured his first touchdown of the 2020 campaign Week 11 against Cincinnati, but it was a forgettable outing on Thanksgiving for the 23-year-old. He's been back in the rotation for four straight games after sitting out four contests with a toe injury between Weeks 4 and 7. The Kansas product has accumulated 10 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown since his return from IR, as he now sets his sights on a Week 13 matchup against the Steelers' second-ranked pass defense.