Sims secured four of six targets for 17 yards during Monday's 23-17 win against the Steelers. He also posted a nine-yard punt return.

Sims may have been held under 20 receiving yards for a third consecutive appearance, but his nine-yard third-down catch on Washington's opening drive of the second half helped situation the team for a touchdown to draw within four points. Since returning from a toe injury Week 9, the 23-year-old has posted 2.8 receptions and 17.6 receiving yards per game with one TD over five appearances. Sims' six targets from Monday tie a season high as he heads into a Week 14 matchup against San Francisco.