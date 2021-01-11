Sims caught 27 of 37 targets for 265 yards and a touchdown in 12 regular-season games during the 2020 season.

Sims opened the year as Washington's No. 2 wide receiver, after scoring four TDs over the final three weeks of his 2019 rookie campaign. The team even experimented with giving him more snaps on the perimeter at the beginning of the year, but Sims moved back to the slot after a toe injury sent him to IR for Weeks 4-8. He then averaged just 3.2 targets and 18.0 receiving yards over his final nine games of the regular season, before catching three passes for 33 yards and a TD in the playoff loss to Tampa. The speedy young wideout is under contract for one more season, but he could face competition for a roster spot, as he struggled with ball security on punt returns and never quite established himself as a key part of the Washington offense.