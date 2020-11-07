Sims (toe) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The return of Sims couldn't come at a better time for the Washington passing attack considering Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, and Isaiah Wright has done little with the increased opportunities. Terry McLaurin still looms large as the team's true No. 1 option, but expect Sims to slot in right away at least in three wide-receiver sets.
