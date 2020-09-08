Sims is listed as a starter at wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner on Washington's initial 2020 depth chart.

It sounds like the second-year pro will be busy in a Week 1 matchup with the Eagles. After putting up 259 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the final month of his rookie campaign, Sims never faced a serious challenge for a starting job in 2020, with reports out of training camp suggesting he could even see more snaps on the perimeter this year. Sims still figures to play a lot of slot in three-wide formations, but the key for fantasy value could be whether or not he stays on the field as an outside receiver in two-wide sets. He should be valuable in return yardage leagues, and he even has a shot to establish mainstream fantasy value, potentially serving as the No. 2 option in Washington's passing game.