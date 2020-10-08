Sims (toe) didn't practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Meanwhile, fellow wide receivers Terry McLaurin (thigh) and Dontrelle Inman (foot) did what Sims could not: follow up a DNP on Wednesday with a limited session Thursday. Considering Sims hasn't practiced since Week 3, he appears to be in a tough spot ahead of Sunday's game versus the Rams. Friday's injury report may provide some clarity with his situation.
