Sims caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Carolina.
Sims handled a larger-than-usual role with Terry McLaurin (ankle) inactive, but it was Cam Sims who led the team's wideouts with nine targets. Any fantasy upside for Steven in Week 17 depends on McLaurin missing another game, which won't necessarily happen.
