Sims (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Sims tried to play through the toe injury last week but was limited to season-low 36 percent snap share and zero targets in a 34-20 loss to the Browns. He hasn't practiced at all since that game, so it isn't clear he'll be back for Week 5 against the Rams. With Terry McLaurin (thigh) listed as questionable and looking like a game-time decision, Washington may be forced to rely on Dontrelle Inman, Isaiah Wright, Cam Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden at wide receiver. As for special teams, options to replace Sims on kick/punt returns include Wright, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Greg Stroman and CB Danny Johnson. The depth chart on the team website lists Gibson as the next man up for kickoffs and Wright next in line for punts, but it was Stroman who fielded a punt when Sims was briefly pulled off those duties Week 2 at Arizona.