Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Heinicke will start Week 17 if Alex Smith (calf) can't go, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Heinicke replaced a moribund Dwayne Haskins for Washington's final two drives of last Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Panthers, throwing for 137 yards and a touchdown while avoiding any turnovers. Rivera hinted that Smith could be trending in the right direction for Week 17, but Heinicke would be in line to suit up in Philadelphia if the 36-year-old veteran remains sidelined.